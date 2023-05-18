Man arrested for Pearl Cleaners warehouse fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — On Thursday, just one day after the Pearl Cleaners building in downtown Evansville burned down, police have a suspect in custody.
After the fire began early Wednesday morning, Evansville police started receiving tips that led to the arrest of Charles Perrin. Perrin is charged with arson.
Police located Perrin at an Evansville homeless shelter around 9am on Thursday. After questioning and returning to the scene of the fire with Perrin, police determined they had probable cause to arrest him.
State Fire Marshals, the Evansville Fire Department, the Evansville Police Department, and Homeland Security all collaborated in the investigation of the fire. NW 3rd Street and Bond Street have been fully reopened.