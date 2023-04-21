 Skip to main content
Man arrested on DUI charge after truck smashes into apartment building in Gibson County

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEVV) — An apartment building in Fort Branch was badly damaged after a truck crashed into it Thursday night.

The Fort Branch Fire Department says it was called to the scene just after 8 p.m. on Thursday night.

It happened at an apartment building on South Hall Street.

Fire officials say there were only minor injuries, but that the building sustained heavy damage.

As a result of the incident, 69-year-old Michael Hill of Evansville was arrested on a DUI charge, authorities told 44News.

No other information was immediately released.

