Man arrested on DUI charge after truck smashes into apartment building in Gibson County

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEVV) — An apartment building in Fort Branch was badly damaged after a truck crashed into it Thursday night.
The Fort Branch Fire Department says it was called to the scene just after 8 p.m. on Thursday night.
It happened at an apartment building on South Hall Street.
Fire officials say there were only minor injuries, but that the building sustained heavy damage.
As a result of the incident, 69-year-old Michael Hill of Evansville was arrested on a DUI charge, authorities told 44News.
No other information was immediately released.