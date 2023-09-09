Man charged with DUI in Oakland City

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — On September 9, 2023, at 1:36 a.m. Deputy Wyatt Hunt conducted a traffic stop on a Grey Pontiac G8 for failing to maintain its lane of travel on Morton Street in Oakland City. The Deputy stopped the vehicle on Mulberry Street.
Upon approaching the vehicle 48 year old Chad Keeker of Francisco was identified as the driver. While speaking with Mr. Keeker Deputy Hunt detected signs of impairment coming from the driver, and at that point he began a roadside DUI investigation.
At the conclusion of his investigation Mr. Keeker was placed into
custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. He has since posted a $650 bond.