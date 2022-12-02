Man dies at tree trimming job in Vanderburgh County after being crushed by equipment, authorities say

Authorities say one man is dead after a fatal equipment accident that happened in Vanderburgh County on Friday.
Dispatchers say an accident requiring extrication happened in the area of Bickmeier Road, just off of Old State Road, and that the 911 call came in around 10:15 a.m. on Friday.
Our 44News crew at the scene spoke with deputies who said this was a tree trimming accident involving machinery that took place behind a home.
Authorities later said that a 41-year-old man was killed in the incident. They say the man was operating a skid steer when he backed into an outrigger. The sheriff's office says the man was pulling a log as he backed up, and that he was crushed between the skid steer and the outrigger.
According to the Vanderburgh County Sherriff's Office, fire crews performed life-saving measures at the scene but were unable to revive the man.
The sheriff's office says that the coroner's office will release the man's identity at a later time.
This is the second fatal tree work accident in the Tri-State in the week, with a man being killed in an accident with a woodchipper in Daviess County, Kentucky on Monday.
