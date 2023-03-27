 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Missouri...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at several points
along the lower Ohio River. The river is forecast to crest in minor
flood at all forecast points later this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 39.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CDT Monday was 39.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.5
feet on Wednesday. It will then fall below flood stage on
Saturday.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man facing child solicitation charges; lured by undercover group that exposes pedophiles

  • Updated
  • 0
Erik Fisher

Erik Fisher was arrested on a Child Solicitation charge after the online group Pradator Catchers Incorporated notified Vanderburgh County deputies he was planning to meet an underage victim.

 Tommy Mason

A man faces charges for child solicitation charges after a recent investigation.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says, deputies were called to the CVS location along Weston Road for a report of disorderly conduct.

Authorities say, Erik Fischer was in communication with an undercover organization called Predator Catchers Incorporated out of Indianapolis, believing he was actually in communication with a 14 year old girl named "Maddie."

Authorities say, the first online encounter with Fischer was made on March 24.

According to the group, Fischer originally blocked the "girl" in question, and then later unblocked her.

Authorities say, Fischer eventually told the "girl" he wanted to hook up with her.

The 26-year-old then made his way to a meet up spot for an encounter with who he thought was the young girl on Saturday, March 25.

When he arrived, he was confronted by members of Predator Catchers at the CVS. The entire encounter was posted onto the groups Facebook page.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene during the lengthy confrontation, but he was not arrested at that time. 

According to authorities, he was later interviewed by detectives, at which time he was placed under arrest, and charged with child solicitation, a level 4 felony.

He was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

