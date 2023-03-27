Man facing child solicitation charges; lured by undercover group that exposes pedophiles

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois... Ohio River at Mount Vernon. Ohio River at Shawneetown. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Missouri...Illinois... Ohio River at Cairo. .Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at several points along the lower Ohio River. The river is forecast to crest in minor flood at all forecast points later this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...From this evening to late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of numerous sloughs on both sides of the river occurs. Flood waters will begin to back into the lower Wabash River flooding bottomlands in that area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 33.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.2 feet Thursday. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&