Man facing neglect charges after young child, toddler found alone in farm field, authorities say

Cody Lee Williams 32 of Evansville via Vanderburgh County Jail

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A man is behind bars on two neglect charges after deputies say two young children were found alone in a farm field.

Deputies say they were sent to an area of Saint Joseph Avenue back on Feb. 7 after someone called 911 and said two young kids were playing in a muddy farm field unsupervised.

When a deputy arrived, they say they found the children - a young child and a toddler - in a farm field. The deputy said the kids were both wearing diapers, and that one of them had no other clothes while the other had only an oversized t-shirt on. Neither of the kids had any shoes on, the deputy said.

VCSO says the deputy talked to the kids, but that the older child couldn't tell them where they lived and was mostly nonverbal.

The kids were both covered in mud and wet from playing in the field, so they were put into the back of a patrol vehicle to warm up, authorities said. They say they started knocking on doors in the area in an effort to find the kids' parents.

Authorities say they found the children's father and identified him as 32-year-old Cody Williams. They say they went into Williams's home to talk to him, and that he said the oldest child had gotten out of their past home multiple times before.

Williams told deputies that they had just moved into this home a few weeks earlier, and that they hadn't been able to buy extra locks yet, according to an affidavit. He went on to say that he was taking a shower when the kids got out, but then changed his story and said he had actually been sleeping, the affidavit says.

When authorities asked Williams if he had been arrested before, they say he told them he had previously been arrested for neglect in Gibson County.

The Department of Child Services said they'd be taking custody of the kids.

Williams was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Wednesday on the charges of neglect, and is being held on a $500 bond.

