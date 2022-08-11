Man found guilty of murder in Evansville shooting

An Evansville, Indiana man has been found guilty of murder in connection to a shooting that happened in December 2021.
The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office says 31-year-old Fabian Bennett of Evansville was found guilty of murder in the shooting death of Carlis Falls.
Falls was shot outside a home on West Oregon Street. Falls was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Bennett was later taken into custody for his murder.
The prosecutor's office says that Bennett will be sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 25.