 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches
and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. A few power outages are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of 50
mph may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Man having 'crisis' taken to hospital after attempted entry at Gibson County school, sheriff says

  • Updated
  • 0
gibson-county-indiana-generic-2020.jpg

The Gibson County Sheriff's Office says there was an incident at a school in Haubstadt, Indiana on Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office says multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Haubstadt Community School on North Fifth Avenue around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 about a an trying to get inside.

GCSO says a 22-year-old man had come to the school and tried to get inside through a door on the west side of the complex. The sheriff's office says that when officers arrived at the scene, they found the man at the main entrance and began questioning him about why he was there.

According to the sheriff, the man was having a mental and/or emotional crisis, and officers at the scene called for a medical unit.

GCSO says the man was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. They say the man's vehicle was towed, and that a dog in the vehicle was picked up by animal control.

No other details were immediately released.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you