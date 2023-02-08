Man having 'crisis' taken to hospital after attempted entry at Gibson County school, sheriff says

The Gibson County Sheriff's Office says there was an incident at a school in Haubstadt, Indiana on Wednesday afternoon.
The sheriff's office says multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Haubstadt Community School on North Fifth Avenue around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 about a an trying to get inside.
GCSO says a 22-year-old man had come to the school and tried to get inside through a door on the west side of the complex. The sheriff's office says that when officers arrived at the scene, they found the man at the main entrance and began questioning him about why he was there.
According to the sheriff, the man was having a mental and/or emotional crisis, and officers at the scene called for a medical unit.
GCSO says the man was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. They say the man's vehicle was towed, and that a dog in the vehicle was picked up by animal control.
No other details were immediately released.