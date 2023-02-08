Man having 'crisis' taken to hospital after entering Gibson County school, sheriff says

The Gibson County Sheriff's Office says there was an incident at a school in Haubstadt, Indiana on Wednesday afternoon.
The sheriff's office says multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Haubstadt Community School on North Fifth Avenue around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 about a an trying to get inside.
GCSO says a 22-year-old man briefly entered the school but then walked back out. The sheriff's office says that when officers arrived at the scene, they found the man at the main entrance and began questioning him about why he was there.
According to the sheriff, the man was having a mental and/or emotional crisis, and officers at the scene called for a medical unit.
Wednesday night, Sheriff Bruce Vanonven released an updated statement about what happened.
First of all the South GIbson School Corporation,The South GIbson School Board, and the GIbson County Sheriff’s Office are committed to keeping the kids and teachers safe!
It should be noted that no School Resource Officer was at the school at the time of this incident. Let me be clear on this the South GIbson School Corporation and the South GIbson School Board WANT SRO’s (School Resource Officers) in every school every day. Why was their no SRO? We have a staffing crisis. I inherited this department and the SRO program January 1st, but I want to make this abundantly clear I take responsibility for the fact that our SRO program HAS to do better and be better! In fact earlier today I was meeting with my SRO lead about the staffing crisis. We are working together to find a solution. As your elected sheriff I want to move forward in a economically and legally responsible manner. Trust me as a man who grew up in GIbson County and raised a family here I have skin in the game!
GCSO says the man was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. They say the man's vehicle was towed, and that a dog in the vehicle was picked up by animal control.
