Man hit and killed by train in Gibson County identified

  • Updated
  • 0

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities have released the identity of a man who was hit and killed by a train in Gibson County.

The Gibson County Coroner's Office says the man killed in the incident on Wednesday was 27-year-old Frank J. Alvord.

The Gibson County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened near tracks on Embree and Spring Street in Princeton.

A GoFundMe page created for Alvord says that he was a father, and that his girlfriend was there with him when the incident happened.

The coroner's office says Alvord's autopsy is taking place on Thursday afternoon.

