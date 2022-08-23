Man in critical condition after being pulled from lake in Spencer County

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says it's investigating a water-related incident that resulted in a Clarksville man suffering life-threatening injuries.
Around 3 p.m. on Monday, officers with the Santa Claus Police Department responded to a call about a man missing in the water at the Christmas Lake Village Beach in Spencer County. Upon arrival, officers entered the water and started searching for the man.
According to the DNR, officers found the man and removed him from the water. Life-saving efforts including CPR were performed before the man was taken to Memorial Hospital in Jasper. We're told the man was later flown to Louisville for treatment.
This incident is still under investigation, and the identity of the man is being withheld pending family notification.
Responding agencies included Santa Claus PD, Santa Claus Fire Department, Spencer County EMS, Indiana State Police, and Indiana Conservation Officers.