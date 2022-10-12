Man killed in Vanderburgh County crash identified

Authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Tuesday.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 38-year-old Douglas Ryan Flowers of Evansville died in Tuesday afternoon's crash.
Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said they were at the scene of the crash around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They say it happened in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Road.
It's not clear what caused the crash to happen, but authorities said that Flowers' vehicle was the only one involved.
The coroner's office said Flowers was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.
