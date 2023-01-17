Man on motorcycle dies after getting hit by school bus in Evansville

We're working to learn more information about a deadly crash in Evansville Tuesday morning.
Dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Mary Street and Louisiana Street just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.
According to authorities, a man who was riding a motorcycle was hit by a school bus driver at the intersection.
Police confirm that the motorcyclist died in the crash. The victim's identity hasn't been released at this time.
We're told that no students were onboard the bus at the time of the incident.
We're working to learn more information about the crash. Stay with us on-air and online for any updates.