Man sentenced to 27 years for 2022 Evansville shooting

An Evansville man who was charged with several crimes including attempted murder after being accused of shooting a woman back in March of 2022 has been sentenced.

On Wednesday morning, Sendaneo Wallace was sentenced to 27 years and 182 days at the Indiana Department of Correction.

Court records show Wallace took a plea deal in the case back in January.

We now know that as a part of that plea deal, the attempted murder charge that Wallace previously faced was among several charges that were dropped in exchange for his guilty plea to charges of burglary with a deadly weapon and more.

Wallace was arrested back in 2022 after a woman was shot on East Riverside Drive. Police said there was a standoff after the shooting where the use of a K9 and a taser led to Wallace's arrest.