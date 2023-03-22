Man sentenced to prison after Evansville shooting

A man has been sentenced to prison for charges stemming from a shooting that happened in Evansville back in 2022.
Court records show Steven Kinslow was sentenced to 8 years with credit for time served on Tuesday.
Kinslow was arrested back in September of 2022 after being accused of beating a shooting a woman at a home on East Illinois Street.
Kinslow's 8-year sentence is the product of a plea agreement, where he pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
In that plea agreement, three other charges against Kinslow were dismissed.