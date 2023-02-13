 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South wind gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois not included in the High
Wind Warning. Southwest Indiana, and the Pennyrile region of
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Tuesday from midday to late evening.

* IMPACTS...Tree limbs may be knocked down, travel in high
profile vehicles may be difficult. Power outages are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

&&

Man shocked by electrical line in Gibson County tree trimming accident

utility pole power outage

A man was flown to the hospital on Monday after being shocked while trimming trees in Oakland City, Indiana.

Officials tell us they were called to an area near Roosevelt Street in Oakland City around noon on Monday for a tree trimming accident.

Authorities say that a man in his mid 30s had came into contact with an electrical line while up in a lift.

The victim was flown to a hospital in Kentucky to be treated for electrical burns. We're told the man was conscious when first responders were helping him in Oakland City.

No other details are available right now, but you can stay with us both on-air and online for any updates.

