Man shocked by electrical line in Gibson County tree trimming accident

A man was flown to the hospital on Monday after being shocked while trimming trees in Oakland City, Indiana.
Officials tell us they were called to an area near Roosevelt Street in Oakland City around noon on Monday for a tree trimming accident.
Authorities say that a man in his mid 30s had came into contact with an electrical line while up in a lift.
The victim was flown to a hospital in Kentucky to be treated for electrical burns. We're told the man was conscious when first responders were helping him in Oakland City.
No other details are available right now, but you can stay with us both on-air and online for any updates.