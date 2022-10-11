Man shot and killed at Indiana Walmart after charging at officer with machete, police say

A man was shot and killed at an Indiana Walmart on Monday night after charging toward an officer with a machete-style knife, according to state police.
The Indiana State Police says it happened after 11 p.m. on Monday at a Walmart in Clarksville.
Detectives say the preliminary investigation shows that around 11:15 p.m., store employees told officers from the Clarksville Police Department about a suspicious man walking around inside the store, which closes to customers at 11 p.m.
ISP says the man, 30-year-old Daniel Scott of Corydon, ignored requests to leave the store, and that he also appeared to have several lacerations to the side of his neck.
According to ISP, three Clarksville police officer responded and saw Scott walking inside the store. Based on information and security camera footage, ISP says detectives believe Scott brandished a machete-style knife when approached and charged at an officer.
ISP says the officer shot Scott, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Investigators say they believe the lacerations to Scott's neck were likely self-inflicted and that Scott took a razer and the machete from the store before being asked to leave.
ISP says the incident remains under investigation.