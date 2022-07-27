Man shot in the head overnight in Evansville

Police in Evansville are investigating a shooting that happened overnight.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were dispatched to the area of Sweetser Avenue and South Morton Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night after someone called 911 and said a man had been shot in the head.
According to police, officers arrived in the area and found the man walking into a nearby apartment. Officers said they were able to approach the man and confirm that he did suffer a minor injury to his head.
The man told police that he was near the intersection of Sweetser Avenue and Morton Avenue when someone in all black ran up on him and shot at him several times, hitting him once.
Police say the victim didn't have any information on who the shooter might be.
Detectives and Crime Scene responded to the scene to continue the investigation.
Anyone with more information should call police.