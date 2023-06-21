Man stabbed at Evansville gas station

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — One man was injured in a stabbing that happened in Evansville on Tuesday morning.
Officers say they were called to an assault at the Sunoco gas station at the corner of North Heidelbach Avenue and East Louisiana Street.
According to EPD, the call came in around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who was stabbed.
Officers said they provided medical attention for the victim at the scene, but the victim's current condition isn't clear.
No arrests have been made in the attack at this time. Anyone with information should contact police.