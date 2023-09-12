Man suffers neck, spine and leg injuries after being pinned between vehicles in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WEVV) — A man was seriously injured after being pinned between two vehicles in Jasper on Monday afternoon.
Officials with the Jasper Police Department say it happened around 4 p.m. Monday as a driver was leaving the parking lot of Kerstiens Property Management on Mill Street.
JPD says the driver was going to cross 3rd Avenue when they hit a curb.
Police say the driver accelerated their car off the curb, into the back of a parked truck.
According to police, the 61-year-old victim was on the bed of the truck trying to climb down when it happened, throwing him into the air and pinning him between the car and the truck.
Police say the man was taken to a local hospital and later flown to another hospital for neck, leg and spine injuries.
JPD says the 88-year-old woman who was driving the car also had to be taken to the hospital, along with a passenger in her car, for injuries.
Authorities say the woman's car was totaled in the wreck, and that several thousand dollars worth of damage was also caused.