Man taken into custody following standoff in Evansville

  • Updated
Authorities enter a home on Herbert Avenue in Thursday night standoff

Evansville police were on the scene of a potential standoff with a suspect Thursday. The call came in just after 7:30 pm.

There were about a dozen police cars on the scene along with a Bearcat at the home on Herbert Avenue.

According to our crew on the scene, a flash-bang was used once officers knocked down the front door.

Police had the entire home and area blocked off.

Shortly after 10pm, K-9 officers went inside the home.

Our crews on scene witness police pulling out a man from the home. He was then placed into a wagon.

We will update this developing story when more details are confirmed.

