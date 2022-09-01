Man taken into custody following standoff in Evansville

Evansville police were on the scene of a potential standoff with a suspect Thursday. The call came in just after 7:30 pm.
There were about a dozen police cars on the scene along with a Bearcat at the home on Herbert Avenue.
According to our crew on the scene, a flash-bang was used once officers knocked down the front door.
Police had the entire home and area blocked off.
Shortly after 10pm, K-9 officers went inside the home.
Our crews on scene witness police pulling out a man from the home. He was then placed into a wagon.
We will update this developing story when more details are confirmed.