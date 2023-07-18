Many lined up for Patchwork Central's bike giveaway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Patchwork Central had a bike giveaway Tuesday, helping others one pedal at a time.
The bike shop gave away 24 bikes to people who need them for transportation. They even accept used bicycles that they recondition in their studio before they give them away.
In addition to used bikes, the bike shop can accept donations of new tires, tubes, and bike locks, items that they need most often to make a donated bike roadworthy and safe.
44News spoke with Bike Shop Coordinator, Pete Emery, on the need for this giveaway. “I think a lot of the people here that depend on a bicycle to get to their job, to and from the stores, because they don’t have any other form of transportation.”
The bikes were first come, first serve and they had bikes for all ages. A line started forming early this morning, and the giveaway started earlier than expected due to the high volume of people in need.
Bike Recipient Ryan Dills told 44News, "The other day I walked over 11,000 steps. I mean the steps are good, but the bike is really gonna help. It’s gonna be able to help me get between my house and actual job.”
In addition to the bike giveaway, the Evansville Recovery Alliance were on hand, handing out free NARCAN, test strips, and first aid kits.
“We’re an organization of people with all different experiences. We’ve all used drugs, we’ve all been homeless, we’ve all experience crisis in a severe way and we’re empowered to be here today and helping folks that are in that same situation," Evansville Recovery Alliance Co-founder & Executive Director Lavender Timmons says.
The bike shop tries to have these giveaways on the first Tuesday of each month, but they can not always do these giveaways due to lack of donations.
If you would like to help out, you can do so by visiting their website.