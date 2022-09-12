 Skip to main content
Marijuana and cash found in Jasper home; woman arrested on multiple charges

  • Updated
KARLA G ALCANTARA age 20 of Jasper via Dubois County Jail

A woman is behind bars on multiple charges after police in Dubois County, Indiana, say they found marijuana, marijuana wax, paraphernalia, and nearly $2,000 during the search of a home.

The Jasper Police Department says officers conducted a drug investigation at a home off of North Portersville Road around noon on Sunday after receiving complaints of drug activity.

Police say a search of the home was conducted, and that officers found several containers of marijuana wax, raw marijuana, paraphernalia, and approximately $1,800 cash.

JPD says the items belonged to 20-year-old Karla G. Alcantara, who lives at the home.

Alcantara was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Jail on misdemeanor charges of marijuana dealing, marijuana possession, paraphernalia possession, and a felony charge of maintaining a common nuisance.

