Marijuana and cash found in Jasper home; woman arrested on multiple charges

A woman is behind bars on multiple charges after police in Dubois County, Indiana, say they found marijuana, marijuana wax, paraphernalia, and nearly $2,000 during the search of a home.
The Jasper Police Department says officers conducted a drug investigation at a home off of North Portersville Road around noon on Sunday after receiving complaints of drug activity.
Police say a search of the home was conducted, and that officers found several containers of marijuana wax, raw marijuana, paraphernalia, and approximately $1,800 cash.
JPD says the items belonged to 20-year-old Karla G. Alcantara, who lives at the home.
Alcantara was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Jail on misdemeanor charges of marijuana dealing, marijuana possession, paraphernalia possession, and a felony charge of maintaining a common nuisance.