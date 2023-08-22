Market on Main closing early Wednesday, some vendors opt out because of heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — If you're planning on visiting Market on Main on Wednesday, you may want to know about some changes caused by heat.
The event brings local foods, crafts, and food trucks to the stretch of Main Street by the Ford Center each Wednesday June through September, but dangerously-hot temperatures will affect Aug. 23's plans.
Officials with the event say they will be opening as soon as vendors are set up, which could be as early as 8:30 a.m. However, the market will close at noon on Wednesday.
Additionally, many vendors have opted out for this Wednesday, organizers say, especially the food trucks. Attendees should expect a smaller-than-usual market, and are encouraged to come early to shop.
There will also be no music or special activities.