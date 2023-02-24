Massive Evansville warehouse fire was started by people trying to stay warm, investigators say

Investigators have released new information on the cause of a massive warehouse fire that broke out in Evansville, Indiana back in October of 2022.

A report summary released Friday by the Evansville Fire Department says that it's believed the fire originated at the east end of the north warehouse on the 3rd floor.

Officials say that the fire was started by people who were trying to keep warm, who didn't have permission to be inside of the building. They say the fire is classified as incendiary.

Police tell us that no one is being charged in connection to the fire. They say that the people inside admitted to starting the fire to stay warm, and that they thought they put the fire out and left, when the fire flared back up.

The announcement comes as the result of a lengthy investigation by the ATF National Response Team, which was deployed back in October after the fire broke out. EFD says the conclusion of the investigation was reached through examination at the scene, review of witness statements, and the examination of pre-fire and fire photos and videos.

Fire officials spent several days at the scene before the fire was completely extinguished.