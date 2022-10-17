 Skip to main content
Massive Fire Destroys Historic Warehouse

Evansville Fire Department Battles Early Morning warehouse Fire on North Morton Avenue
Megan DiVenti

Multiple agencies are investigating a massive fire that completely destroyed a historic warehouse on North Morton Ave in Evansville. 

Police shut down portions of the Lloyd Expressway to traffic near U.S. 41, as smoke from the fire spread over the state highway.

Firefighters say the fire traveled and damaged 3 nearby businesses.

EFD Division Chief Mike Larson says the warehouse was unoccupied, and thankfully no injuries have been reported. 

The Indiana Fire Marshall is assisting in the investigation. 

"We will be rotating crews in and out overnight, in the morning, again a lot it's going to be depending on how much we can get, put out from inside the building. When that roofs knocked down there's still a lot of hot spots we have to get to," says Division Chief Mike Larson 

The public is encouraged to avoid the area until further notice. 

