Mattingly Charities bringing country music to Evansville's Victory Theater in December

  • Updated
  • 0
Mattingly Charities set to host 'Find A Way' at Evansville's Victory Theater

The 'Find A Way' event hosted by Mattingly Charities takes place December 1 at Evansville's Victory Theater.

 Tommy Mason

A handful of country music singers and songwriters will join Mattingly Charities for an early December fundraiser called 'Find A Way' at the Victory Theater.

Former Miami Marlins Manager Don Mattingly joined 44News This Morning to discuss the goal this year, and the process of putting together a country music concert.

In total similar events have raised over $700,000 for local groups and grants for projects whose mission align with Mattingly Charities.

This year's 'Find A Way' will be the 6th Mattingly Charities fundraiser benefiting underserrved youth, and will feature country music singer/songwriter Mitchell Tenpenny, Ryan Hurd, Jeffery Steele, and Sirius XM host Storme Warren.

General Admission tickets are available between $30 and $100, with a limited number of VIP tickets at $200.

For more information and tickets for the 'Find A Way' charity event and additional Mattingly Charities efforts click here.

