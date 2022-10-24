Mattingly Charities bringing country music to Evansville's Victory Theater in December

A handful of country music singers and songwriters will join Mattingly Charities for an early December fundraiser called 'Find A Way' at the Victory Theater.
Former Miami Marlins Manager Don Mattingly joined 44News This Morning to discuss the goal this year, and the process of putting together a country music concert.
In total similar events have raised over $700,000 for local groups and grants for projects whose mission align with Mattingly Charities.
This year's 'Find A Way' will be the 6th Mattingly Charities fundraiser benefiting underserrved youth, and will feature country music singer/songwriter Mitchell Tenpenny, Ryan Hurd, Jeffery Steele, and Sirius XM host Storme Warren.
General Admission tickets are available between $30 and $100, with a limited number of VIP tickets at $200.
For more information and tickets for the 'Find A Way' charity event and additional Mattingly Charities efforts click here.