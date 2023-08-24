Mayor Winnecke and EWSU receive honors at 2023 Aim Ideas Summit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Winnecke Administration received to big awards for the City of Evansville this week.
City officials say Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was honored with the Russell G. Lloyd Distinguished Service Award, named in memory of former Evansville Mayor Russell G. Lloyd, Sr.
Nominees for this award are assessed on various criteria, including dedication to public service, leadership qualities, personal initiative, and contributions to Aim.
Upon receiving the award, Mayor Winnecke said, “First, I'd like to thank my wife, Carol. Without her unwavering support and guidance, I wouldn't be where I am today. She has always been my rock. This award isn’t just a recognition of my tenure as the mayor of Evansville; it symbolizes the hard work of our remarkable leadership team, staff, and community partners who consistently strive to elevate our city as a leading destination to live, work, and play. Our journey in local government goes beyond providing city government services. It’s a commitment to envision a brighter future for all.”
In addition to Winnecke's award, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) won the 2023 Aim Community Placemaking Award for the transformative Sunrise Pump Station and Cascade project.
“The Sunrise Pump Station and Cascade demonstrate how environmental solutions can coexist with community spaces, transforming utility sites into sought-after downtown destinations,” said EWSU Executive Director Lane Young. “It’s an example of what we can achieve when we come together as a community.”