McCollough Library’s temporary location is now open

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — As crews are hard at work with renovations, patrons and staff were ready for the opening of the temporary location inside of Washington Square Mall.
44News spoke with Patron, Gene Lyons, on his reactions to the temporary space.
“I’m glad it’s here though, as opposed to having to drive downtown to the library. You can get more information about what’s going on in the world, what’s actually going on,” Lyons states.
The temporary home is located just .3 miles away from the original McCollough library location on Washington Avenue. This space has been thoughtfully selected to continue to provide all resources and services while the renovations are underway.
As a space for learning, reading, and community engagement. McCollough library was in need of upgrades to better serve its growing number of visitors and plans to do so with the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library’s Master Facilities Plan of renovations.
44News spoke with Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library’ Chief Operating Officer, Heather O’Grady, on how much the renovations will cost.
“So we got a bond. A General Obligation Bond for 4 million dollars, for this project. This is one of our larger projects. This is also one of our most used library locations so we really felt that it's important,” O’Grady emphasizes.
Along with updated lighting and new furniture, there will be several exciting upgrades in the updated EVPL McCollough.
Updates include:
- A modernized Children's Area, including the addition of an Activity Room
- The Meeting Room will be moved and upgraded
- A Sensory Room
- Four new Study Rooms
The renovations for the home location on Washington Avenue are predicted to be completed by the middle of 2024.