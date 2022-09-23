McCutchanville Fire Department holding first-ever car seat clinic

The McCutchanville Fire Department in Evansville, Indiana, is hosting its first-ever car seat clinic on Saturday, Sept. 24.
During the clinic, the fire department says that free car seat inspections will be available. They say that car seats will be checked for proper installation, sizing, and expirations.
The event will happen from noon to 2 p.m. at MFD Station 5, which is located at 9219 Petersburg Rd. in Evansville.
According to MFD, as many as 85% of car seats are misused.
Saturday's clinic will be held rain or shine, on a first-come first-served basis.