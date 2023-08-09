McCutchanville Fire Department inviting community to annual Open House event

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The McCutchanville Fire Department is inviting the community out to its annual Open House event.
The event is happening on Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will include fun activities for the whole family.
According to MFD, the open house event will include a bounce house, smoke room, kids agility course, live fire, extrication, and CPR demos, and more.
Special guests will also be stopping by during the event including the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, AMR, the Evansville Thunderbolts, and others.
Lunch will also be provided during the free event, plus snow cones, cotton candy, popcorn, and cake.
The fire department is located at 9219 Petersburg Rd. in Evansville.