 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From this evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor updated forecasts and be alert for possible Warnings. Be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Medical helicopter called to crash involving overturned semi on I-64 in Warrick County

  • Updated
  • 0
Traffic Alert

Officials are responding to the scene of a Thursday morning crash in Warrick County, Indiana.

The Indiana State Police says the crash happened about two miles west of Lynnville, and that an overturned semi was involved. They say there are injuries, and that someone is trapped in a vehicle.

Dispatchers say the 911 call came in just after 8 a.m., and that a medical helicopter has been sent to the scene.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible while crews work to clear the area.

No other information is available right now, but you can stay with us on-air and online for any updates.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you