Medical helicopter called to crash involving overturned semi on I-64 in Warrick County

Officials are responding to the scene of a Thursday morning crash in Warrick County, Indiana.
The Indiana State Police says the crash happened about two miles west of Lynnville, and that an overturned semi was involved. They say there are injuries, and that someone is trapped in a vehicle.
Dispatchers say the 911 call came in just after 8 a.m., and that a medical helicopter has been sent to the scene.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible while crews work to clear the area.
No other information is available right now, but you can stay with us on-air and online for any updates.
Warrick: Crash with injury and entrapment in the median on I-64 near the 37 mm. Overturned semi involved.— Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) March 23, 2023