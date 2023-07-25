Memorial High School gets $1.1M donation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A local high school has received a large donation.
Memorial High School received a donation of $1.1 million from the Koch Foundation in Evansville to support initiatives in its 2022-2025 “Igniting the Tradition” Strategic Plan.
The pledge, which will be paid out over the next five years, is the largest donation to Reitz Memorial High School since 1922.
“We are all very grateful to the Koch Foundation, especially Jim Muehlbauer, Brad Muehlbauer and Steve Church, who made this donation possible,” said Christian Mocek, Memorial’s President. “This donation will help us make needed infrastructure improvements to ensure we meet our goals laid out in our strategic plan.”
As an initiative of the “Igniting the Tradition” Strategic Plan, Memorial High School undertook a facility master planning process in the Fall of 2022. A few infrastructure projects were highlighted, and the $1.1 million gift will allow the school to move forward on addressing those needs.