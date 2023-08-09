Mesker Park Zoo announces death of Franklin the camel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials with Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden shared some sad news on Wednesday.
Officials at the zoo announced the death of Franklin, the male Bactrian camel.
According to the zoo, Franklin just celebrated his 21st birthday. He came to Mesker Park Zoo in 2006 from New England, where he was born in 2002.
The zoo says that Franklin had been dealing with the onset and progression of age-related arthritis for many years, and had been receiving therapy and care from the team at the zoo.
Because of Franklin's condition, the zoo says his quality of life was being impacted, and that he was humanely euthanized after all treatment options had been exhausted.