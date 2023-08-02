Mesker Park Zoo announces results of penguin naming contest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden in Evansville have announced the final results of their penguin naming contest.

In early July, the Zoo announced the new penguin chick that hatched back in April was a boy, and asked for the public's help picking a name.

Options in the naming contest included Louie, Maverick, Jester, Rocky, and Pickle.

According to the zoo's final announcement, two of the names were picked as a first and last name because of how popular they were.

Mesker Park Zoo says the baby penguin is now named Louie Pickle, with parents Charrida and Adrian Pickle.

You can spot the family of penguins at the Penguins of Patagonia exhibit.

The zoo says that The parents have dark green bands and Louie Pickle has a light green identification band.