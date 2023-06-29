 Skip to main content
Mesker Park Zoo closes early due to severe weather and power outage

  • Updated
  • 0
Mesker Park Zoo closing this weekend ahead of the winter weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Severe storms and power outages continue to cause problems around the Tri-State Thursday.

Just before 2 p.m., officials with Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville said the zoo would be closing early because of severe weather and a loss of power.

While the zoo was holding one of their day camps on Thursday, they say that all campers are enjoying indoor activities, and that camp pickups remain at their normal times.

In addition to widespread power outages, damage has been reported around the Tri-State as the result of Thursday's storms.

If you'd like to submit any of your storm damage or weather-related photos, just head to wevv.com/see-snap-share.

