Mesker Park Zoo gives update on new baby binturongs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden says two of its newest family members are fitting right in.

A Monday update from Mesker Park Zoo says that Poppy and Pretzel the baby binturongs are becoming more adventurous day by day.

The zoo said the baby binturong twins were born back in April, and since then, it appears they've already grown quite a bit.

Mesker Park Zoo says Poppy and Pretzel both weigh around 3.5 pounds, and that they've started eating some solid food.

Their zoo keeper says they're getting more curious about going out on exhibit, but that they haven't gotten the courage to fully go through the shift door yet.

The zoo says that hopefully, you'll be able to see Pretzel and Poppy out with their mom and dad soon.