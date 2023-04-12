Mesker Park Zoo hosting 'Party for the Planet' event with local vendors, music, and more

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden is inviting families to come celebrate Earth in April.
Officials with the zoo say they're planning to host a "Party for the Planet" event on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event is included with admission, and will feature local vendors, live music, animal encounters, face painting, games, prizes, and more.
The zoo is located at 1545 Mesker Park Dr. in Evansville. Admission for adults is $11 and $10 for kids ages 3-12. Kids 2 and under get in for free.
You can RSVP to the event on Facebook.