Mesker Park Zoo keeping birds inside due to bird flu in Gibson and Daviess counties

Officials at Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden in Evansville, Indiana, say the Zoo's birds will be kept inside a little while longer after more avian influenza was detected nearby.
While Mesker Park Zoo had been slowly reintroducing its birds to their outdoor habitats, an update from the Zoo on Wednesday says that the birds have been brought back indoors to ensure their safety.
The decision comes after state officials said bird flu was detected nearby in both Daviess County and Gibson County.
In Daviess County, authorities said that possible bird flu had been detected in a large flock of commercial turkeys, with test samples being sent off for out-of-state verification. In Gibson County, the DNR said that bird flu had been confirmed in snow geese and other water birds after hundreds had turned up dead.
"We understand the frustration and thank you for being so patient with us as we navigate another case of HPAI in our area," Mesker Park Zoo says. This does mean that all birds, including penguins will be inside for another 4 weeks, minimum."
While the birds remain indoors, the zoo reminds animal enthusiasts that the penguins can be watched on livestream via the Mesker Park Zoo YouTube page.