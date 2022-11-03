Mesker Park Zoo moves birds indoors after avian influenza detected in southern Illinois

Zoo officials in Evansville, Indiana, say they've had to move all birds indoors after avian influenza was detected nearby.
A statement from Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden says all penguins, Amazonia free-flight birds, and other susceptible species have been moved indoors for their safety after Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was detected about 80 miles from the zoo.
The zoo's statement says the bird flu was detected in a wild pelican in southern Illinois.
Mesker Park Zoo says its bird will remain inside for a minimum of four weeks, but that those safety precautions could be extended if more HPAI cases are discovered within a 150-mile radius.
In addition to moving the birds inside, Mesker Park Zoo says staff members will take other precautionary measures to protect the birds, like using dedicated footwear and tools to prevent cross contamination.