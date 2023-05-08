Mesker Park Zoo provides update on baby penguin

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden are providing an update on the zoo's newest baby penguin.

The Zoo introduced the community to the new penguin in April.

While the baby penguin has definitely grown some since then, zoo officials say they don't know its gender just yet.

The update from the zoo on Monday says that the penguin now weighs just over 3.5 pounds, and has started eating small fish each morning.

The zoo says that the penguin is still keeping warm in its next box with mom and dad, so that it's not visible to the public just yet.