Mesker Park Zoo reveals gender of baby penguin, needs help picking name

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Mesker Park Zoo officials have revealed the gender of the zoo's newest penguin, and they need your help choosing a name.
The new penguin chick hatched back in April, but until now, its gender hasn't been known.
According to the zoo, the baby penguin is a boy.
Now, zoo officials say they need your help naming the baby penguin.
There are a few pre-selected names to choose between - Louie, Maverick, Jester, Rocky, and Pickle.
To vote, you can visit the zoo's website at meskerparkzoo.com, click "Donate Now", and select the name you want to vote for in the drop down menu.
The zoo says that $2.00 equals one vote. If you want to send multiple votes for the same name, simply change your donation amount in increments of two.
The naming fundraiser will run until July 31, and the zoo says the penguin's official name will be announced on Aug. 1.