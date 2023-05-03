Mesker Park Zoo welcomes baby twin binturongs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville's Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden is welcoming two new members to its family.
Zoo officials said Wednesday that they were welcoming Pretzel and Poppy, the twin binturong babies.
Pretzel, a male binturong, and poppy, a female, were born to parents Vivvy and Anton.
The zoo says that Pretzel is more laid back, while Poppy is more adventurous. Besides their unique personalities, there are other distinguishing features that set the twins apart, like Pretzel's light underside to his tail, and Poppy's gold patch on her chest.
You can see some more photos of Pretzel and Poppy from the zoo below.