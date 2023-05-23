 Skip to main content
Mesker Park Zoo welcomes first-ever baby howler monkey

  • Updated
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden in Evansville is welcoming a new member to its family.

The zoo announced Tuesday that it was welcoming a baby howler monkey as its first-ever howler monkey birth to parents Ulick and Callie.

According to zoo officials, baby howler monkeys are born with blonde/yellow fur to blend in with their mothers.

Baby howler monkey blends in with its mother at Mesker Park Zoo

"Look closely, the baby is holding on tight to Callie's stomach" (Baby howler monkey blends in with its mother in photo from Mesker Park Zoo)

A post from the zoo says the baby monkey's gender isn't known just yet, and that an exam will be done at a later time to ensure the monkey's health and determine the gender.

You can stop by Amazonia at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden to visit the family of howler monkeys.

