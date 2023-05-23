Mesker Park Zoo welcomes first-ever baby howler monkey

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden in Evansville is welcoming a new member to its family.
The zoo announced Tuesday that it was welcoming a baby howler monkey as its first-ever howler monkey birth to parents Ulick and Callie.
According to zoo officials, baby howler monkeys are born with blonde/yellow fur to blend in with their mothers.
A post from the zoo says the baby monkey's gender isn't known just yet, and that an exam will be done at a later time to ensure the monkey's health and determine the gender.
You can stop by Amazonia at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden to visit the family of howler monkeys.