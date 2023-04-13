Mesker Park Zoo welcomes new baby penguin

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden is welcoming a special new member to its family.
Officials with the zoo announced its first-ever baby penguin hatching on Thursday.
According to the zoo's announcement, the penguin chick hatched back on April 2 to parents "Adrian" and "Chirrida."
Right now, daily checks are being performed for the penguin chick to check things like weight and growth.
The zoo says the new penguin hasn't been given a name yet, and that the bird's gender will be determined by blood sample sent for testing.
"We’re so excited for the keepers, animal team, community, and donors who helped bring this exhibit to Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden," the zoo's announcement says. "We will have social media check ins, update you on weight, and big milestones for this little chick! Make sure you’re following us on our social media platforms to stay up to date."