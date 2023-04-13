Mesker Park Zoo welcomes new baby penguin

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, April 13, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden is welcoming a special new member to its family.

Officials with the zoo announced its first-ever baby penguin hatching on Thursday.

According to the zoo's announcement, the penguin chick hatched back on April 2 to parents "Adrian" and "Chirrida."

Right now, daily checks are being performed for the penguin chick to check things like weight and growth.

The zoo says the new penguin hasn't been given a name yet, and that the bird's gender will be determined by blood sample sent for testing.

"We’re so excited for the keepers, animal team, community, and donors who helped bring this exhibit to Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden," the zoo's announcement says.  "We will have social media check ins, update you on weight, and big milestones for this little chick! Make sure you’re following us on our social media platforms to stay up to date."

