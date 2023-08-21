Mesker Park Zoo welcomes new zebra

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden in Evansville is welcoming a new, striped friend.
The zoo is introducing the community to its newest addition Rowan, the 4-year-old Grant's zebra.
Rowan comes to the zoo from Gladys Porter Zoo in Texas.
The zoo says Rowan was was first introduced to its two female Grant’s zebras Lucy and Sudoku a few weeks ago. After getting comfortable as a zebra herd, all three were introduced to the zoo's female giraffes, Clementine and Kijana.
You can check out the zebras and giraffes in the African Rift valley of Mesker Park Zoo.