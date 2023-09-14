 Skip to main content
Mike Connelly resigns from position as chief of Evansville Fire Department

Paul Anslinger to assume role as new chief effective immediately, mayor says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The chief of the Evansville Fire Department has resigned.

44News learned Thursday that Chief Mike Connelly had stepped down from his position.

An email, sent from the mayor's office to the department and obtained by 44News, says that Connelly had submitted his resignation so that he can retire.

According to the email, Connelly is being replaced by Paul Anslinger as fire chief, effective immediately.

Connelly has been with the department for decades, and had served as fire chief since 2012.

