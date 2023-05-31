Miniature horse donated in honor of local child

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A Warrick County park receives a new donation in honor of a child who passed away earlier this year.
Scales Lake Petting Zoo officials say their new miniature horse, Peanut, is in honor of Preston Blackwell, who died in March from sudden illness.
We're told Preston enjoyed spending time at Scales Lake Park in Boonville, especially when it came to spending time with the animals.
Officials say in honor of Preston's love for the petting zoo, Preston's grandparents purchased and donated Peanut so other local children can enjoy the petting zoo too.
A dedication ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31st at noon at the Scales Lake Petting Zoo.