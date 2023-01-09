Missing Dubois County man found dead after search

Police shared sad news in an update on a missing person investigation out of Dubois County, Indiana on Monday.
According to the Huntingburg Police Department, 72-year-old Joseph D. Ellis Jr. was found deceased in Warrick County.
Police put out the missing person alert for Ellis on Saturday, after Ellis never returned home from visiting a family member at Jasper Memorial Hospital.
According to HPD, no foul play is suspected in the case.
The police department says that no other information is being released.