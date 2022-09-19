Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say

Update:
Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe.
No other details on the incident were released.
Original Story:
Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl.
The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for Emery Osborne.
According to police, the missing 12-year-old girl was last seen walking her dog on Monday at 7 a.m. while wearing a maroon shirt, navy blue shorts, and white flip flops.
Police said that the dog has since returned home.
Emery is missing from Columbia City, Indiana which is northeast of Indianapolis.
If you have any information on Emery Osborne, contact the Indiana State Police at 260-432-8661 or call 911.